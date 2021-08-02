'Coronation Street' spoilers: Debbie pushes Leanne Battersby too far

Leanne Battersby and Nick tell Debbie to take a hike when she reveals her counter offer in Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 8:30pm — see our TV Guide for listings).

Leanne Battersby and Nick put in an offer for the bistro, but Debbie reckons it’s far too low. She tells the pair that she’d be willing to sell them 50% of the business but when she reveals how much she wants, Leanne tells her to whistle for it!

At the police station, Craig interviews David and reveals that the paint fragments on Todd’s clothes match those of the car but later tells David new evidence has come to light and he is free to go. Has Todd had a change of heart about his decision to milk the situation with David and Shona?

Debbie wants more than Nick and Leanne Battersby are willing to offer. (Image credit: ITV)

Alina confronts Rachel, blaming her for starting the fire. Rachel insists she’s innocent and Alina wonders who on earth could be responsible. Meanwhile, Evelyn has her own suspicions and Tyrone refuses to meet her gaze.

Rachel insists she had nothing to do with the fire. (Image credit: ITV)

When Daniel orders a bottle of Champagne and reveals that his Mum has given him a house, Daisy’s impressed and looks at him in a new light. Will she move on from Ryan and follow the money?

Opportunistic Daisy sees Daniel in a new light. (Image credit: ITV)

Nina is shocked when Dev reveals that most of the money came from the sale of Asha’s laptop. She later confronts Asha over the sale of her laptop. But when Asha admits she still has feelings for her, how will Nina react?

In the Rovers, Ryan apologises to Alya for any hurt he caused her the other day and Daisy’s gutted to realise he still holds a candle for his ex.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7:30pm on ITV.