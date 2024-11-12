Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey has shocking news for Sarah

Dee-Dee Bailey's conscience continues to trouble her in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street - see our TV Guide for full listings.

Dee-Dee wakes up from a nightmare and it is clear that she has a lot on her mind, but is there more than just Joel's murder giving her sleepless nights? Could there be something else that is troubling her?

Later, after she meets with a new client, Dee-Dee hurries out before suffering a meltdown. Kit does his best to calm her down before Dee-Dee confides some shocking news to Sarah - but what has she got to tell her?

Elsewhere, Shona checks her junk mail and is shocked to see an email from Clayton’s prison. How is David going to explain this one? Is he about to get caught out?

Also, when Mason’s brothers are released without charge, Betsy advises him to lie and tell them it was Tim who grassed them up to the police. But is her meddling just going to land Tim and Sally in big danger?

Later, Betsy flirts with Mason, but the mood is broken when Matty pulls up in his car.

Mason brings trouble to the street. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Ken returns from his holiday and tells the Barlows that having looked at his finances, he’s going to have to let Cassie go.

The family’s relieved as Ken thanks Cassie but explains that he no longer requires her services. But how is she going to take the news that her lucrative job is coming to an end?

Ken Barlow in Coronation Street. (Image credit: IGTV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.