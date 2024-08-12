Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey uncovers the sickening truth!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 19th August 2024 on ITV1.
Dee-Dee Bailey is stunned by Lauren’s plan to move away in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Dee-Dee Bailey googles the jewellers where Joel made out he bought Maeve’s bracelet and as she looks at other items worth £300 she’s stunned by what she finds! Dee-Dee visits Lauren in hospital and when Lauren reveals that she’ll soon be moving to Belfast, Dee-Dee covers her shock. A
s Dee-Dee points out the coincidence to Joel, he gives nothing away but determined to get to the truth, she decides to follow him.
Ruby makes a fuss of her new brother while Hope wants nothing to do with Dorin.
Elsewhere, Alina starts receiving menacing calls and suspects it’s the people traffickers trying to intimidate her. But when Tyrone suggests that Hope might be behind it she’s furious and denies any involvement.
Toyah’s mortified when she realises Nick has told David about their fling. Nick apologises and promises he’ll keep his distance from now on. But can he stay away?
Daisy’s furious that Ryan would rather spend his night off with Kit instead of her. Will he confront him about how she is feeling or find another way to get revenge?
Elsewhere, Tracy is back with a bang as usual and immediately starts boasting about her fabulous life in Spain, but Cassie has clearly had enough and smugly points out that it can’t be that great or she wouldn’t be back in Weatherfield. Tracy fumes quietly.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
