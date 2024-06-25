Coronation Street spoilers: DS Swain grills Sarah Platt - but why?
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 5th July 2024 on ITV1.
Sarah Platt tries to hide the truth in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Kit warns Sarah Platt that DS Swain has been doing some digging and she’s caught onto the fact that Nathan received some hush money to drop the case. DS Swain drags her in for questioning and asks her directly if she knew who attacked Nathan and if she bought his silence with £10k. Will Sarah tell DS Swain the truth?
Still in shock after the doctor’s news Toyah is left reeling when he drops another unexpected bombshell. Will her sister be able to help her in her hour of need? And how will Nick react to the news?
Nina makes out to Evelyn that Shona’s called in sick in a bid to get Roy back to work in the café. When Nina sets off the smoke alarm, Roy finally emerges from the flat and, putting on his pinny, agrees to get back to work.
When Gemma explains that she and Paul are buying a wreath for Kit’s real Mum, Dev advises her to send her own floral tribute
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.