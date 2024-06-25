Coronation Street spoilers: DS Swain grills Sarah Platt - but why?

Sarah Platt tries to hide the truth in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Kit warns Sarah Platt that DS Swain has been doing some digging and she’s caught onto the fact that Nathan received some hush money to drop the case. DS Swain drags her in for questioning and asks her directly if she knew who attacked Nathan and if she bought his silence with £10k. Will Sarah tell DS Swain the truth?

Still in shock after the doctor’s news Toyah is left reeling when he drops another unexpected bombshell. Will her sister be able to help her in her hour of need? And how will Nick react to the news?

Toyah gets more shocking news at the hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

Nina makes out to Evelyn that Shona’s called in sick in a bid to get Roy back to work in the café. When Nina sets off the smoke alarm, Roy finally emerges from the flat and, putting on his pinny, agrees to get back to work.

When Gemma explains that she and Paul are buying a wreath for Kit’s real Mum, Dev advises her to send her own floral tribute

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.