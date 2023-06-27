Coronation Street spoilers: Elaine Jones DISOWNS her son?

Stephen persuades Elaine Jones that that they need to move on without Tim in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stephen tells Elaine Jones that he’s booked her a wedding consultation with a personal shopper and Audrey’s going with her. As they return with their wedding outfits, the good mood is broken when Tim makes his dislike of Stephen clear and tells them not to bother sending him an invitation.

On Stephen’s advice, Elaine writes Tim a letter telling him how much he’s hurt her and how she can’t take anymore.



Paul wakes up in the hotel bedroom with a monumental hangover and, reaching for his jacket, realises with horror that Zac has stolen the £800 charity money.

Returning home, Billy’s relieved as Paul explains he had one too many and passed out on a mate’s sofa. But when Billy suggests they use the charity money to buy a stairlift and offers to bank it for him, Paul snaps at him.

Awash with guilt, Paul confesses to Billy how he met Zac, an old flame, they got drunk and things got out of hand.

How will Billy react? And can they get the money back?



Paul confesses the truth to BIlly. (Image credit: ITV)

When a customer complains about Ryan’s facial scars, Leanne leaps to his defence, claiming he’s a hero. Having caught the end of her outburst, an embarrassed Ryan hurries out.

Ryan's first shift doesn't go to plan when Leanne gets involved. (Image credit: ITV)

As Chesney heads off to work leaving Gemma stressed out with five kids to look after, she breaks down to Rita, admitting that she’s utterly exhausted, struggling to deal with Paul’s illness and feels like she did when she had postnatal depression. A sympathetic Rita urges her to talk to Dr Gaddas.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.