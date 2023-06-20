Coronation Street spoilers: Evelyn Plummer HAUNTED by her past

Evelyn Plummer tries to ignite her past in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



As Evelyn Plummer grumbles to Tyrone about Roy spending time with Yasmeen, Cassie watches unbeknown to them.

Following Tyrone’s advice, Evelyn steals herself and invites Yasmeen and Roy to join her later at the bistro. As Evelyn heads home, she spots Cassie across the street but chooses to ignore her.

On her way to the bistro, she receives a call that stops her in her tracks. As Roy and Yasmeen wait for Evelyn, she hurries into A&E reception and explains that her daughter, Cassandra Plummer has been admitted as an emergency.

Max is shocked when Lauren approaches, revealing that she fell out with her Mum, wants nothing more to do with her Dad or his right-wing mates, and spent last night kipping in the bus station. Feeling sorry for her, Max takes her to the café. But will he regret his decision?



Lauren offloads on Max. (Image credit: ITV)

After finding out she’s pregnant, Sarah attends the DNA appointment and does her best to remain positive.

Will Adam be by her side?

Sarah attends her DNA appointment. (Image credit: ITV)

As Elaine practises her Tai-Chi exercises, Stephen snaps at her and heads off for work, leaving her worried about his low mood. Michael reckons his bad mood is down to the fact he’s missing Canada. Later, Stephen’s grateful when Jenny offers to put in a good word for him with Owen.



Bernie and Gemma tell Paul and Billy about their idea for a chilli eating competition to raise funds for Paul’s equipment.

Meanwhile, Billy is stunned when Paul discusses religion and sexuality with him…

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.