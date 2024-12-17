Coronation Street spoilers: Gail Platt has a shocking Christmas Eve visitor!

Gail Platt has an unexpected visitor the night before her wedding in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Tensions are high between the Platt family at Gail and Jesse Chadwick's farewell party in The Rovers. With Audrey Roberts refusing to give her blessing to Gail, she makes one last attempt to stop Gail from leaving and drops the bombshell about Jesse and David's criminal antics that have been going on behind her back. Will this put a stop to the wedding?

Later on, as a devastated and exhausted Gail drifts in and out of sleep on the sofa, she has a surprise visitor. Who can it be and will they help her decide what to do?

The Platt family aren't in the party spirit. (Image credit: ITV)

When Debbie Webster tries to interest Shona Platt in coming to her New Year's Eve party, Shona is dismissive. Offended by her attitude, Debbie points out that she seemed quite at home in the hotel the other night and David overhears the end of the conversation. Have David's suspicions been confirmed about Shona and Kit Green's affair?

David Platt overhears a suspicious comment about his wife Shona. (Image credit: ITV)

After having a sneaky look inside Nick Tilsley's briefcase, Leanne Battersby is furious to find a wrapped Christmas present for her sister Toyah. Leanne calls at the station and shows Craig Tinker a pile of presents from Nick to Toyah, making out that they are in it together.

Leanne Battersby dobs in Nick Tilsley and Toyah to the police. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.