Coronation Street spoilers: Gail Platt has a shocking Christmas Eve visitor!
Airs Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Gail Platt has an unexpected visitor the night before her wedding in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Tensions are high between the Platt family at Gail and Jesse Chadwick's farewell party in The Rovers. With Audrey Roberts refusing to give her blessing to Gail, she makes one last attempt to stop Gail from leaving and drops the bombshell about Jesse and David's criminal antics that have been going on behind her back. Will this put a stop to the wedding?
Later on, as a devastated and exhausted Gail drifts in and out of sleep on the sofa, she has a surprise visitor. Who can it be and will they help her decide what to do?
When Debbie Webster tries to interest Shona Platt in coming to her New Year's Eve party, Shona is dismissive. Offended by her attitude, Debbie points out that she seemed quite at home in the hotel the other night and David overhears the end of the conversation. Have David's suspicions been confirmed about Shona and Kit Green's affair?
After having a sneaky look inside Nick Tilsley's briefcase, Leanne Battersby is furious to find a wrapped Christmas present for her sister Toyah. Leanne calls at the station and shows Craig Tinker a pile of presents from Nick to Toyah, making out that they are in it together.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
- Daniel Osbourne - Rob Mallard
- Adam Barlow - Sam Robertson
- Amy Barlow - Elle Mulvaney
- Steve McDonald - Simon Gregson
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
