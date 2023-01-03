Coronation Street spoilers: Griff threatens Max Turner!

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Griff wants to know what Max Turner told the police.

The police question Max Turner about his involvement with Griff’s gang but release him without charge. Meanwhile, David is shocked when Gail refuses to support Max. Elsewhere, Max is horrified to come face to face with Griff and Daryan tells David he tried to speak to Max but could hear him arguing with a man inside the house. David rushes to the house and a fight breaks out between him and Griff, has David put himself and Max in danger?

To Toyah’s dismay, Spider discharges himself from hospital, determined to help the police find Griff and bring him to justice.

In the bistro, Damon introduces Leanne to Dan, a fruit and veg supplier and tells her he can do her a far better deal. Jacob’s left suspicious when Damon tells him that Dan’s first delivery is due this afternoon and hidden in the crate of olive oil will be a package containing drugs…

Jacob is suspicious. (Image credit: ITV)

After a night in the classroom, Gemma tells Mrs York that either she agrees to introduce BSL to the curriculum or they’ll report her to the police for kidnapping. In the café, Gemma, Bernie and Michael celebrate their victory over Mrs York. When Michael reveals that he’s due at a business meeting and there’s nobody to mind Glory, Bernie offers up Gemma’s services in return for £40.

Gemma agrees to babysit Gloria. (Image credit: ITV)

when they tell her that they can do it for half the price on the second Monday of May. What will Daniel say?

When Summer announces that she’s got an appointment at the fertility clinic, Billy assures her that he won’t stand in her way this time but Todd and Paul are determined to find out more about Mike and Esther.

Paul suggests that the best plan of action might be to raise the money to pay Mike and Esther off in the hope they’ll leave Summer alone…

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.