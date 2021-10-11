'Coronation Street' spoilers: Harvey Gaskell escapes after horror crash!

Harvey Gaskell escapes when his prison van plows into the Alahan’s car in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Weatherfield lives up to its name when a huge climatic event brings death and destruction to the street. As real and metaphoric storm clouds gather over the famous cobbles, the residents make plans for Halloween parties and holidays, oblivious to the tragedies waiting around the corner.

Viewers will be sent on a rollercoaster of emotions and high drama with a catastrophic rain storm, a collapsed sinkhole, fireball car crash, an escaped convict and revenge plans that go anything but to plan!

Dev Alahan, Aadi and Asha set off for their trip but as the storm gets worse they get lost on a country road and their way is blocked by a fallen tree.

Meanwhile, drug dealer Harvey deliberately injures himself in prison and demands to go to the hospital. As the prison van heads down the same country lane as Dev and the kids, the prison guard pulls a knife and the van swerves into the Alahan’s stationary car!

Harvey pulls himself out of the van into the torrential rain and prepares to escape.

Harvey Gaskill escapes from prison! (Image credit: ITV)

Back on the cobbles, Debbie Webster puts the finishing touches and makes last-minute preparations to the House of Horrors attraction behind the street.

The drayman drops barrels of beer by the beer tent but nobody notices that as each barrel lands, a tiny amount of earth dislodges itself into the Platts’ sinkhole.

Meanwhile, a fearsome storm starts to blow in.

Disaster looms as Debbie prepares for Halloween. (Image credit: ITV)

Abi vows to make Corey Brent pay for murdering her son Seb, and as she watches an Instagram video of him packing for Germany, she packs a gun into her bag, Nina discovers what she is planning. Later, Abi is shocked to find police outside Corey’s house.

Johnny tells Carla he is going to Bali to be with Kate.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.