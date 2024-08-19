Coronation Street spoilers: Is Amy Barlow in DANGER?

Amy Barlow is terrified during the malware session in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As Leanne insists Amy Barlow is ready for her malware session, a blindfolded Amy is horrified as the members bombard her with insults. Leanne assures her it’ll be worth it in the end but she becomes too distressed and runs out. Meanwhile, Tracy and Nick confront Rowan at the Chariot Square Hotel, determined to unmask him.

Handing her some cash, Kit tells Beth he wants her out of Weatherfield by the end of the week or he’ll end Craig’s career. Later, Kirk admits to Beth he can’t live without her and reveals Peanut wearing a neckerchief saying "Marry me?" With Kit’s blackmail ringing in her ear, will she agree?

(Image credit: ITV)

Jenny mulls over Kit’s move to Redbank and reckons it must be the flat that Daisy and Daniel were going to buy. Ryan clocks Daisy’s discomfort at the mention of Daniel. Will he ask her to open up to him?

(Image credit: ITV)

With Mason being non committal about plans to hang out again, Betsy realises she has had enough or his games and decides to finish with him. When he later finds her chatting to Dylan, he’s unimpressed and tells them they deserve each other. Dylan squirms and assures him they’re not an item. How will Betsy react?

Adam tells Dee-Dee he’s meeting a new client and could do with her input. Will she accept his offer?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.