Coronation Street spoilers: Is Amy Barlow in DANGER?
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 28th August 2024 on ITV1.
Amy Barlow is terrified during the malware session in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
As Leanne insists Amy Barlow is ready for her malware session, a blindfolded Amy is horrified as the members bombard her with insults. Leanne assures her it’ll be worth it in the end but she becomes too distressed and runs out. Meanwhile, Tracy and Nick confront Rowan at the Chariot Square Hotel, determined to unmask him.
Handing her some cash, Kit tells Beth he wants her out of Weatherfield by the end of the week or he’ll end Craig’s career. Later, Kirk admits to Beth he can’t live without her and reveals Peanut wearing a neckerchief saying "Marry me?" With Kit’s blackmail ringing in her ear, will she agree?
Jenny mulls over Kit’s move to Redbank and reckons it must be the flat that Daisy and Daniel were going to buy. Ryan clocks Daisy’s discomfort at the mention of Daniel. Will he ask her to open up to him?
With Mason being non committal about plans to hang out again, Betsy realises she has had enough or his games and decides to finish with him. When he later finds her chatting to Dylan, he’s unimpressed and tells them they deserve each other. Dylan squirms and assures him they’re not an item. How will Betsy react?
Adam tells Dee-Dee he’s meeting a new client and could do with her input. Will she accept his offer?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.