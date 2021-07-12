'Coronation Street' spoilers: Is Curtis Delamere a LOVE CHEAT?

WHAT is Curtis Delamere (played by Sam Retford) doing sneaking off to have a secret conversation with a MYSTERY woman on Coronation Street? (ITV, 8:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is suspicious that Curtis is cheating on his girlfriend Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell), who also happens to be Steve's daughter.



Will Steve discover the truth when he confronts Curtis and the mystery female at the Bistro? But are things as they seem?



Steve is left reeling when Curtis swears him to secrecy and reveals a startling truth... but WHAT is it?

Steve discovers a SHOCK secret when he confronts Curtis at the Bistro on Coronation Street. (Image credit: Channel 5)

It seems like everyone's still mad at Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) over the theft of the heat pump from the builder's yard that was meant for the halfway house.



Even though Paul is completely innocent!



Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) blames Paul for messing things up for his ex, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).



But troublemaking Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), who was really behind the theft, is only too happy to take advantage of the situation to get back in Billy's good books.



Just what is scheming Todd up to now?

Todd seizes his chance to make things right with Billy on Coronation Street. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is relieved when his girlfriend Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) allows Nick's young son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) to put his posters up in Oliver's old bedroom.



The last thing Nick wants to do is stir-up painful memories for Leanne.



But it seems like having Sam around is helping Leanne take another step towards moving on after the tragic death of her son Oliver last year.

Nick is relieved that Leanne accepts having his son Sam around on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday from 7:30pm on ITV.