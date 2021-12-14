‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Kelly Neelan flees Weatherfield?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Nina tells Abi how she found Kelly Neelan in a bad way and although she can’t forgive her for what she did, it’s time to put a stop to all the hatred and try to move on.

But does Abi care about the state Kelly is in after what she did or is she happy to see her back on the streets?

Aadi finds Kelly packing her stuff up and she sadly explains that for Abi’s sake, she needs to find somewhere else to live as she's causing her even more pain. Aadi desperately urges her to talk to Abi and try to fix things. Can Kelly bring herself to appeal to Abi and plead for forgiveness and, more importantly, will Abi be prepared to listen?

Aadi can't convince Kelly to talk to Abi. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah invites Lydia over to help her bake some cakes for the school charity, hoping that the pair can become firm friends. But when Sarah mentions Adam, Lydia’s quick to change the subject and looks sheepish. What is she trying to hide and will Sarah smell a rat?

What is Lydia hiding from Sarah? (Image credit: ITV)

Having taken a call from the school, Shona takes a deep breath as she finally has some good news to share with David. When Daisy takes a call from Ashley, Daniel masks his jealousy. Will he tell her how he really feels or is it too late for this couple?

Is poor Emma finally sick of Curtis’ lies or will she believe him when he makes up excuses for not having Steve’s money?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.