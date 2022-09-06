Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly Neelan uncovers the truth!

Kelly Neelan wants answers from Gary in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gary’s not happy as Sharon visits Kelly Neelan to celebrate her engagement and begs her not to ruin Kelly’s life by revealing he killed her Dad. But when Aadi lets slip about Kelly’s kidnap ordeal, and then she asks Gary to give her away at the wedding, Sharon’s horrified.

Meanwhile, Kelly receives a holdall of her mum’s things which she left in Spain and as she scrolls through a digital camera she’s shocked to see the holiday dated as 17th June 2019, the date her Dad was murdered. Returning home Kelly shows Gary the photos, asserting she wants to know who really killed her dad. Is the game finally up?

In court, the jury delivers their verdict. Will Toyah be found guilty of murder? Spider announces he intends to stick around and meets up with DS Swain to discuss his job. Will he choose his career or the woman he loves?

Leo enthuses about their new life in Canada, whilst Jenny does her best to appear upbeat. As Glenda starts her first shift behind the bar, Daisy goes all out to persuade Jenny that she’d be the perfect manager.

As Stephen scams Glenda, making out she gave him the wrong change, will it play in Daisy’s favour? Later, a dejected Jenny glances wistfully around the pub.

Alya and Stu meet with a solicitor who specialises in miscarriages of justice. However, they’re floored when they learn the fee will be £15k…

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.