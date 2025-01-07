Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster in turmoil over cancer shock

Kevin Webster despairs at the possibility he might have cancer in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Friday 17th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Abi is still having visions of her son Seb Franklin and unaware of what Kevin is going through, she tells him that Alfie has a cold so she's going to spend the day at home.

In the meantime, Kevin goes to see Dr Gaddas who refers him for tests. Unable to speak to Abi, a distressed Kevin confides in Tim Metcalfe about his cancer worries. He returns home and finds Abi asleep on the sofa with Alfie.

Kevin takes Alfie upstairs, but when his sister Debbie lets herself in, Abi wakes up and accuses Debbie of taking her son. Debbie leaves and Abi tries to defend her overreaction, but she's left reeling when Kevin admits that he's found a lump and might have testicular cancer.

Kevin reels at his possible cancer news. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Abi opens up to Roy Cropper and reveals that she’s been having flashbacks of Seb’s final moments and hearing his voice. Roy urges her to talk to Kevin. Will she listen to Roy's advice?

As her trial starts, Lauren Bolton listens as the prosecution barrister addresses the court. The prosecution barrister describes Joel Deering's death to the court and makes out Lauren is a liar.

The prosecution barrister paints Lauren Bolton as a liar in court. (Image credit: ITV)

As the prosecution and defence go back and forth, Lauren, Bobby Crawford and Nina Lucas watch the proceedings with mixed emotions. In prison, Lauren’s barrister warns her that the case could go either way.

However, things go from bad to worse when Brie approaches Lauren and makes a nasty comment that Frankie would be better off without her. Is Lauren about to go off the rails?

Bobby Crawford and Nina Lucas watch Lauren's trial. (Image credit: ITV)

Carla Connor discovers that if she accepts Rob Donovan's donation, she will have to go private due to the high cost of keeping a prisoner in hospital. Ryan is stunned when he finds out that it will cost in the region of £100,000. How will she get the money?

Leanne Battersby takes Sam Blakeman for a milkshake in the café, but when she starts making spiteful remarks about Nick Tilsley and her sister Toyah, Sam makes out he’s had a text from Nick and needs to go.

Tracy Barlow finds Leanne sulkily staring into her drink and tells her that she should count her blessings and start enjoying life now she's rid of Nick.

While Leanne is left feeling thoughtful over Tracy's comment, Daniel Osbourne voices his suspicions to Adam Barlow that Cassie Plummer is drugging Ken’s tea, but he can’t say anything because Cassie is blackmailing him over the fact that he could be the father of Daisy Midgeley's baby.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.