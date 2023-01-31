Coronation Street spoilers: MURDER in The Bistro?

The drug deal goes off with a bang in The Bistro in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nick calls Damon and confirms that the drugs have been delivered. Suddenly, two masked men enter The Bistro and, pointing a gun at Ryan, demand that he hand over the drugs. He’s clearly terrified, whilst Sam dives under a table and calls Nick but as he answers, a gunshot can be heard coming from The Bistro.

Nick, Leanne and Damon race over fearing for Sam and Ryan. Having been alerted to the gunshot the police arrive and as a handler walks in with his sniffer dog, will the game finally be up?

Terrified Sam calls Nick. (Image credit: ITV)

Todd pulls up in a taxi as Sean and Laurence head up the street. The driver recognises Laurence and warns Todd and Eileen that their friend needs to watch his back. Todd tells Sean about the cab driver.

Outside the Rovers, Sean grabs Todd’s phone, finds the taxi app and shows Laurence a picture of Mitch the taxi driver but Laurence makes out he’s never seen him before.

At No.11, Eileen reveals that she’s found a picture online of Laurence and his wife with her arm around Mitch, the taxi driver. Sean tells Todd and Eileen that they’re totally wrong about Laurence and he’s booked them a mini break.

Eileen and Todd grow suspicious of Laurence. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie’s furious to hear from Chesney that Dev let her win at golf but Dev admits she was terrific and the team would be lucky to have her.

Later, Dev and Bernie return from the golfing range and Gemma assumes Dev let her win again, but he concedes that Bernie’s a natural. At No.5, Bernie tells how the Ladies’ Captain reckons they’ll waive the membership fee and offer her a scholarship and Dev does his best to appear pleased for her.

In the café, Roy suggests to Evelyn that she might like to return to her job at the charity shop as he continually checks his phone for updates on the roman fort excavation. Elsewhere, Carla confides in Nina that she’s concerned about Roy’s obsession with his smartphone.

Adam tells Sarah he’s taking her for dinner as there’s something he wants to discuss. At No.3, Michael shows Sarah some more of his designs and suggests they think big and bombard all the retailers on the list Stephen provided.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.