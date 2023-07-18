Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman makes a DEVASTATING request

Paul Foreman has a big question for Billy in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

While waiting for his appointment at the MND clinic, Paul Foreman finds himself sitting next to Shelly from the support group. He’s impressed by her positive attitude as she urges him to take control and if there’s something he’s always dreamt of doing, then do it now. Paul tells Billy how Shelly’s helped him to see things more clearly and he has something important to ask him.

As Billy excitedly tells Summer he’s expecting a marriage proposal, Paul steals himself before telling Billy that when the time comes, he’d like him to help him end his life. How will Billy react?

Aadi arrives for work, hoping to show Darren some figures he’s been working on, but he’s disappointed when Darren reveals his job for the day is to look after Courtney. When Courtney explains that after lunch she’d like to have sex with him again, he squirms. As Amy lets herself into No.7 to pick up some paperwork for Dev, she’s shocked to find Aadi and Courtney in a compromising position! Is their secret out?

Amy catches Aadi with Courtney. (Image credit: ITV)

When George reveals that RestEasy have pinched another client, Todd reckons it’s time to modernise their business. Later, George is delighted when Todd discovers he’s been nominated for Young Funeral Director of the Year.

George is delighted with Todd's news. (Image credit: ITV)

Adam admits to Sarah that he suffered another panic attack. Will he decide it’s time to get professional help?

When Gerry invites Elaine for a drink, she’s flattered but asserts it’s too soon.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.