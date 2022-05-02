Coronation Street spoilers: Peter Barlow punches Dr Thorne!
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Monday 9 May 2022 on ITV.
Peter Barlow can’t contain his anger in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Peter Barlow and Carla find out what Mr Thorne did, Peter angrily demands an apology and then declares that he’s going to put a stop to his abuse of power. Peter finds Mr Thorne in a restaurant and when Mr Thorne starts winding Peter up, he loses his temper and punches him!
The police arrest Peter on suspicion of assault and at the police station, he is formally charged.
Summer reveals to Aadi that she’s joined a diabetic support group. Later, when he suggests that they could try again, she admits she’s fallen for someone else.
Later, Summer meets up with Aaron from the diabetic support group and opens up about her bulimia. He’s taken aback and Summer worries that she’s scared him off.
George plucks up the courage to finally reveal that he suffers from sleep apnea and shows Eileen the mask provided by the doctor, telling he he hopes it will help. Sarah tells Kirk that from now on, all he has to do is answer the phone.
Later, Jacob answers a call at the factory and pretending he’s Kirk, efficiently takes the client’s order. Sarah tells Carla that Kirk has secured a huge order with Danny Mintoff who’s been giving them the runaround for years. How will Jacob react?
Kelly finds Abi in Seb’s memorial garden and makes a shocking reveal that leaves him stunned…
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.