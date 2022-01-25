‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Sally Webster has had enough!

Sally Webster is sick of Elaine’ behaviour in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Elaine continues to fuss over a delighted Tim after giving him a little bell to ring if he needs anything. But it’s clear she’s getting on Sally Webster’s nerves and she has had enough.

When Tim reveals that Elaine’s going to stay until he’s fully recovered, Sally bites her tongue but her patience with both Elaine and Tim is starting to wear thin…

Tim is in his element as he is waited on by Elaine. (Image credit: ITV)

After Max questioned David about Daniel’s comment, David’s unease continues to grow. He suddenly realises that he will have to tell Max what happened to him but he is furious with Daniel for putting him in this position.

Tyrone steals himself and suggests to Fiz that there’s more to Hope’s behavioural problems than they first thought and it’s time they got a proper diagnosis.

Will Fiz accept the truth or will Evelyn need to step in to back up Tyrone?

Fiz is in denial as Tyrone tries to get through to her. (Image credit: ITV)

Asha continues to worry about leaving Nina when she’s so vulnerable. When she later reveals to Dev that she’s having second thoughts about Glasgow University, he suspects that it’s because she doesn’t want to leave Nina. Can he persuade his daughter to put herself first?

In the cafe, Roy beats Sam at chess. But Sam is furious and heads out in a strop. It’s clear Roy is concerned about his protégé but can he get to the bottom of why he is so upset?

Will Craig continue to protect Faye or has the pressure of lying become too much to deal with?

Coronation Street continues with a hour-long episode tomorrow at 8.00pm.