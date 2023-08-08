Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen Reid CAUGHT in the act?

Stephen Reid risks being discovered as he searches for the tie pin in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Lou arrives for her meeting and tells Carla and Stephen Reid that the police have agreed to look into the missing watch and the strange tie pin.

Panicking, Stephen quickly steals her hotel key from her bag. When he overhears Peter on a call to the pawnbroker, he realises that Peter has pawned the watch and it has been sold. He then lets himself into Lou’s hotel room whilst she is at the factory and, after rifling through her belongings, he finds his tie pin and pops it in his pocket. But as he makes to leave, he’s horrified to hear someone at the bedroom door. Will he get caught?



In the café, Shona gives Lauren a pep talk on how to deal with awkward customers and when Beth accuses Lauren of short-changing her, she remains calm and proves her wrong. Shona congratulates her on the way she handled a difficult customer.

Later, Lauren tells Max about her successful day in the café and he’s genuinely pleased for her but he pulls away when she misreads the signal and tries to kiss him.

Lauren tries to kiss Max. (Image credit: ITV)

Embarrassed, she storms out of the house and heads to the cafe where she tells Roy she has made a fool of herself and wants to resign. Roy offers her food and a bed for the night before she makes any rash decision but is horrified when she offers to sleep with him to show her gratitude!

At No.5, Chesney presents Gemma with a furry notebook and matching pen for her first day in the new job. She arrives for the Newton & Ridley board meeting and Henry does his best to put her at her ease whilst Philip makes his disapproval obvious. Later, Gemma calls at the Rovers and admits to Jenny and Daisy that it’s been a tough day.

Gemma starts her new job. (Image credit: ITV)

When Gerry, the Tai-Chi instructor, reveals that he’s booked the community centre all day tomorrow Glenda’s horrified to realise it clashes with the Little Big Shotz Summer Spectacular.

Feeling stressed, she confides in Tyrone that she needs to find another venue for the show and Hope suggests she speaks to Maria as she’s on the council. When Maria suggests they hold the show in the bistro, Glenda reckons it’s a great idea.

Ronnie calls at No.3 and shares the good news that the last of the new houses has sold. Ed agrees to join him for a celebratory drink and Ronnie suggests to Ed that they form a business partnership. When Michael proposes they call the business Ediron Developments, the brothers are impressed.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.