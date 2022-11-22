Coronation Street spoilers: Steve McDonald’s HUGE lie is exposed…

Tim gets his own back on Steve McDonald in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Steve McDonald returns from Spain in a wheelchair and confesses to Tim that he might have been a bit economical with the truth regarding how he broke his ankle, but Tracy must never find out.

Meanwhile, Tim is furious that Sally has given away his favourite jacket to the clothes swap and when he spots Steve wearing it, he reveals to Tracy that Steve broke his foot at a foam party surrounded by gorgeous girls.

Elsewhere, Stephen makes his first fast food delivery to Drake at the trendy ad agency and Drake finds it highly amusing that he’s been forced to take such a lowly job. Dejected, Stephen calls the fast food delivery company and tells them to shove their job.

Later, Stephen tells Nick that sending Sam on a cruise with Audrey might not be such a good idea as he reckons she’s drinking again. But Nick insists the holiday must go ahead so Stephen steals Audrey’s antidepressants from her bag. He invites Nick to join him and Audrey in the Rovers to talk about the cruise and, taking out the antidepressants, he crushes them into a powder intent on spiking her drink. When Audrey goes to the bathroom, Stephen’s phone rings and it’s Gabrielle revealing that she’s canceled his car contract. As the walls close in, will he drop the crushed pills into Audrey’s drink?

Todd urges Sean not to give up on Laurence but Sean leaves a stinking message on his phone. Later, a drunk Laurence calls at the Rovers and, after admitting to Todd that he really likes Sean, tells him about the voice message. As Todd helps Laurence into a cab, Eileen walks by but what does she see?

Eileen sees something incriminating. (Image credit: ITV)

In the factory, Summer doubles over in pain and a concerned Carla and Sarah send her home. Billy calls at the flat to check on Summer and Aaron tells her that his Dad has agreed to return to rehab.

Max catches Maria ripping down Griff’s flyers and warns her that he won’t be very happy to hear she’s restricting his right to free speech. In his flat, Griff instructs Max to set up an online petition to put a stop to the refugee centre.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8.00pm.