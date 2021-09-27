'Coronation Street' spoilers: Summer Spellman gets a life lesson from Daniel

Summer Spellman is at her wits end in the second of Wednesday's Coronation Street episodes (8.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Aadi talks to Summer about the plagiarism on her Oxford application form, she is flustered at being caught out and dashes off. But while Aadi worries that he has blown things with Summer by calling her out on her mistake, Summer is just embarrassed by the whole thing.

Later when she tells Daniel what happened, she is expecting him to be cross, but instead, he tells her that the personal statement that she wrote herself is much better and that Oxford would be lucky to have her.

Will Summer take Daniel's words of wisdom on board?

Kevin is desperate to find Abi, and when he finds £5k has been taken from their joint account, he starts to panic about what she might need that kind of cash for. Kevin frantically goes to the police to report Abi missing, before heading to her old stomping ground in the hope he might find someone who knows where she is.

Kevin finds Tez, Seb's dad, at the bar of the pub and breaks the news that his son has been murdered. He tells Tez that he is worried Abi might have turned back to drugs to cope with her grief and asks if he has seen her around.

Tez is adamant that he hasn't seen Abi - but is he telling the truth?

Also, A local food critic arrives at Speed Daal to taste their sample menu... but the evening is a disaster when none of their bookings turn up.

It doesn't take a fuming Zeedan long to work out what has happened and he goes to get some answers. However, he soon puts things right when he gets back to the restaurant with a homeless man and announces to his family that he has arranged for all the uneaten food to be donated to Billy's soup kitchen.

Jenny is still determined to get Daisy and Leo together, and when Leo admits he will be sticking around for a while because he is working on the sink hole at No. 8. Jenny is secretly pleased.

Elsewhere, Sally and Tim go to the Bistro for an anniversary meal, only for Tim to discover that Sally has invited Fergus along for the evening so they can talk more about parking!

