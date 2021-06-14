‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Summer Spellman gets a shocking diagnosis

Summer Spellman struggles to take in what the doctor is telling her.

Summer Spellman is horrified to realise Billy and Todd think she’s got an eating disorder in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street on Monday 21st June (see our TV guide for listings).

But as Billy tries to reassure her that they are just worried about her, she suddenly faints again. In hospital they’re all floored as Summer is diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Later, Summer struggles to take in the news that she’ll need to manage her condition with injections.

Billy offers Summer Spellman some reassuring words as she is diagnosed. (Image credit: ITV)

Sean hosts a seminar for new Double Glammy recruits, but he’s distracted by Carol, who admits she hasn’t managed to sell any of her products and is behind with the rent.

Bunging her £50, Sean hurries back, telling his audience that Carol’s a homeless person he helps out with his earnings, leaving her hurt by his words.

Sean hosts a seminar for new Double Glammy recruits but he manages to offend Carol. (Image credit: ITV)

As Summer and Amy discuss boys, Aadi takes Summer’s comment on board that she quite likes boys in makeup.

Elsewhere, Emma flirts with Curtis in the bistro until Tracy advises her that she needs to play hard to get and stop appearing too eager.

Tracy has some relationship advice for Emma in the Bistro. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Rita’s shocked to find Sharon in her flat, having taken a beating from Harvey’s gang for trying to warn Leanne. She begs Rita to give her the £10k back so she can disappear and start a new life and Rita says she will call the bank to arrange the transfer. But has Rita got a different plan in mind as she picks up the phone?

Meanwhile, Nick tells Natasha that Leanne is going to give evidence and it would be best if she and Sam moved back to London for their own safety. Gail’s horrified and advises Nick that for Sam’s sake he should leave Leanne. Will Nick agree?

Coronation Street airs on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV this week.