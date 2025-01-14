Coronation Street spoilers: The Platt family receive a chilling threat from Harvey Gaskell

Harvey's not playing games any more

There's a shock in store for the Platt family in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Friday 24th January 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

David's terrified when the family pet - his namesake, David the dog - is run over.

Is this just the start of Harvey's campaign against him?

The Platts are upset when Michael Bailey calls at the house with David the dog wrapped in a blanket.

He tells them he found the mutt at the side of the road, and he thinks he was hit by a car.

David and Shona wonder if Harvey was responsible and a scared David heads out to take action. He arrives home armed with a baseball bat and a hammer, and tells Shona that until they have the cash to pay Harvey what he owes, they need to protect themselves.

But could David make everything worse?

(Image credit: ITV)

Leanne's downward spiral continues when she wakes up hungover and late for court. She leaps out of bed, but on the street Debbie spots her. In revenge for Leanne's behaviour round Ronnie, Debs drives through a huge puddle, deliberately soaking Leanne.

Leanne gets soaked by Debbie (Image credit: ITV)

When Nick and Toyah come across her, soaked to the skin and looking awful, they insist on driving her to court.

Leanne reluctantly agrees and faces the music in the dock, where she is given a community order.

Leanne is annoyed with Nick and Toyah. (Image credit: ITV)

As Leanne heads out of court, she tells Toyah she wants nothing more to do with her.

But later, Tracy points out that Toyah didn't just steal Leanne's man - she stole her flat with all her things in it, too.

What will Leanne do about it?

Toyah offers to take Leanne to court. (Image credit: ITV)

Bethany tells Sarah she's still moving to London, despite everything.

As she, Daniel and Sarah carry her stuff out of the flat, Sarah spots Daisy. She gives her a piece of her mind for ruining her daughter's relationship.

Sarah gives Daisy a piece of her mind. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Daisy receives the DNA results which will reveal who her baby's dad is. Daisy reads the results, then deletes the email. She tells a shocked Jenny that the dad's identity is irrelevant and will stay a secret.

Daisy's in the firing line. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a downcast Daniel visits his dad, Ken, and warns him to be cautious of Cassie.

Ken confronts Cassie about what she's done. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel explains that Bertie saw Cassie putting something in Ken's drink and swore him to secrecy.

Ken confronts Cassie. Can she talk her way out of this one?

Can Cassie talk her way out of this one? (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.