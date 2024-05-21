Coronation Street spoilers: The truth is out - but who killed Lauren?

Bethany Platt questions Ellie in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm as we finally find out who killed Lauren. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Nathan assures Joel that he’s innocent and suspects Sarah planted Lauren’s hair. In a bid to gather more evidence against Nathan, Daniel and Bethany call Nicky and beg her to put them in touch with Ellie as they suspect she has vital information.



Ellie describes to Bethany how she had a client who showered her with gifts and became more of a boyfriend, but suddenly turned nasty and threatened to kill her.

When Bethany shows her a photo of Nathan, will Ellie confirm it was him?

Carla Barlow offers DS Swain’s daughter some work experience at the factory.

DS Swain is touched by Carla's offer. (Image credit: ITV)

As this climactic week of episodes comes to an end and we finally find out who killed Lauren Bolton will life on the street get back to some sort of normality?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.