Coronation Street spoilers: The truth is out - but who killed Lauren?
Airs at 7:30pm on Friday 31st May 2024 on ITV1.
Bethany Platt questions Ellie in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm as we finally find out who killed Lauren. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Nathan assures Joel that he’s innocent and suspects Sarah planted Lauren’s hair. In a bid to gather more evidence against Nathan, Daniel and Bethany call Nicky and beg her to put them in touch with Ellie as they suspect she has vital information.
Ellie describes to Bethany how she had a client who showered her with gifts and became more of a boyfriend, but suddenly turned nasty and threatened to kill her.
When Bethany shows her a photo of Nathan, will Ellie confirm it was him?
Carla Barlow offers DS Swain’s daughter some work experience at the factory.
As this climactic week of episodes comes to an end and we finally find out who killed Lauren Bolton will life on the street get back to some sort of normality?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.