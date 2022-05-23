Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah and Imran Habeeb in horror crash

Toyah and Imran Habeeb lie unconscious after a horror car crash in tonight’s half hour episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Abi realises the game is up with Imran Habeeb and, aware he’s destroying her and unable to bear the guilt anymore, Imran Habeeb makes the decision to come clean to both the court and Toyah. But with Kevin behind Abi and Toyah starting to unravel Imran’s lies for herself, will it be too late?

Abi realises the game is up! (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Toyah tells Imran that she wants to go the police, but he suspects their marriage will be over before it’s really begun if he comes clean and struggles with an internal battle. But he needs to stop Toyah from going to the station and decides now is the time to finally fess up. But how will Toyah react when she finds out this news?

The couple is en route to the police station when a terrible car crash happens! Unconscious at first, Imran comes to, calls an ambulance and drags his wife from the wreckage, begging her to wake up.

Imran confesses all. (Image credit: ITV)

As we move back and forth the action centres around a horrific car crash and with emotions boiling over, the stakes are at their highest as Abi, Kevin, Imran and Toyah go head to head.

Will Abi realise that she can’t leave the Street with Imran’s son after such a horrifying accident? Or will she take the opportunity to head off while everyone is distracted by the carnage that surrounds them?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.