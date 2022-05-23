Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah and Imran Habeeb in horror crash
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Tuesday 31 May 2022 on ITV.
Toyah and Imran Habeeb lie unconscious after a horror car crash in tonight’s half hour episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Abi realises the game is up with Imran Habeeb and, aware he’s destroying her and unable to bear the guilt anymore, Imran Habeeb makes the decision to come clean to both the court and Toyah. But with Kevin behind Abi and Toyah starting to unravel Imran’s lies for herself, will it be too late?
Later, Toyah tells Imran that she wants to go the police, but he suspects their marriage will be over before it’s really begun if he comes clean and struggles with an internal battle. But he needs to stop Toyah from going to the station and decides now is the time to finally fess up. But how will Toyah react when she finds out this news?
The couple is en route to the police station when a terrible car crash happens! Unconscious at first, Imran comes to, calls an ambulance and drags his wife from the wreckage, begging her to wake up.
As we move back and forth the action centres around a horrific car crash and with emotions boiling over, the stakes are at their highest as Abi, Kevin, Imran and Toyah go head to head.
Will Abi realise that she can’t leave the Street with Imran’s son after such a horrifying accident? Or will she take the opportunity to head off while everyone is distracted by the carnage that surrounds them?
Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.