Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow is caught in the act with Tommy!

Tracy Barlow tries to convince Tim and Gav she isn't playing away in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.



Tommy can’t resist when Tracy Barlow reveals that she’s got the house to herself as Steve’s on an airport run. At the same time, Gav sets about cleaning the windows at No.1, with Tim giving him a hand getting to grips with the ladder. But when Tracy sees Tim's face at the bedroom window she screams. Tim’s mortified and hurries down the ladder.

Tracy appears in her dressing gown and convinces Tim and Gav that she and Steve were enjoying a bit of lunchtime fun but she’d be grateful if they kept it to themselves. Back at home, Tim tells Sally about his eyeful. But when Steve later tells Sally he spent all day in his car, she secretly wonders who was in bed with Tracy.



Alya steals herself before showing Dee-dee the CCTV footage from the bistro. Dee-Dee is stunned and confronts Joel who admits that he has a wife, Emily, a daughter, Maisie and his wife threw him out when she was pregnant because he had an affair.



George, Eileen and Mary make a fuss of Dylan on his birthday, but Sean can barely look at him and Dylan feels awful as he unwraps a watch to see that Sean has had it engraved. Eileen urges Sean to sit down and talk to Dylan properly.



Dylan's birthday is an awkward affair. (Image credit: ITV)

Bobby calls at the café looking for Lauren and is put out to hear Roy sacked her. Later, Roy calls at Lauren’s flat with her wages, and she thanks him for his kindness, telling him she plans to leave Weatherfield and start afresh.

Bobby arrives at Lauren’s and finding the door unlocked, lets himself in. With no sign of Lauren, he sends her a text and heads out, locking the door behind him. Bobby shares his concerns about Lauren with Max, telling him how he found her flat door unlocked, but no sign of her. Where is she?

In the Rovers, Tim’s disappointed to find they no longer sell Newton & Ridley beer but Jenny’s dismissive when Daisy urges her to talk to the brewery.



Bethany tells Daniel about the far-right article and shows him a threatening message she’s received from one of Lauren’s old contacts.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm. There is no episode on Friday, February 23 due to England v Austria women’s friendly football airing on ITV.