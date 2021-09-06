‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs and Phill square up!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Tyrone Dobbs jumps to conclusions and searches Phill’s car.

When Phill drops his car off at the garage, a jealous Tyrone searches the car, hoping to find something to discredit him. When he discovers a napkin with a woman’s name and number scrawled on it, he pockets it.

Tyrone is determined to find evidence to take down Phill. (Image credit: ITV)

Alya’s stressed when the food delivery is late, and as Elaine tries to placate the diners, she juggles a call with the delivery driver and another from the bank. The delivery finally arrives but her relief turns to horror when a customer points at a tarantula crawling across a table (which has escaped from a boy’s rucksack!). The diners fled and Alya tries to stay calm as the boy searches for his pet. With the spider finally caught, a tearful Alya tells Elaine that Yasmeen has somehow managed to empty their bank account.

As the row over Norris’s funeral escalates, Mary gives in and announces she’s stepping down and Freda can sort out the funeral herself. Meanwhile, Gemma is worried to hear it clashes with Aled’s operation.

David’s concerned when a defiant Max claims that school’s a waste of time. He tries to asert his authority by giving him detention for failing to hand in his homework but it's clear Max doesn’t care.

Having found out about Kelly, a furious Sharon rails at Gary for failing to look after her and threatens to grass him up.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.