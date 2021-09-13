‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Norris Cole causes drama at his own funeral

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Norris Cole causes a stir at his own funeral...

As the mourners gather in church for Norris Cole’s funeral, Audrey hands around a hip flask of tequila. As Mary takes a huge swig, Gail watches with concern, worried about what she will do if she drinks too much.

Rita is caught out when Norris plays games from beyond the grave. (Image credit: ITV)

After Rita delivers a heartwarming eulogy about her best friend, Billy reads a letter left by Norris, and Freda and Mary are touched by his words.

After teasing that the paperboy outside The Kabin contains a secret, Norris finishes by revealing that Rita used to surreptitiously have her hair coloured by Claudia. Audrey rounds on Rita for her betrayal, leaving the rest of the crowd sniggering, thrilled that Norris is still a troublemaker to the end.

Claudia and Rita square up at Norris' funeral. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, David causes trouble when he complains about Daniel having favorite pupils after he caught him giving Summer tutor sessions after turning down doing the same thing with Max.

David suggests that given his history with Bethany, he probably fancies Summer... but his throwaway comment leaves Max with an idea forming.

Back at school, Max makes a dig at Daniel, comparing his relationship with Bethany to that of Romeo and Juliet, leaving Daniel fuming.

But it is only later when Daniel realises that his wallet is missing that he assumes it was Max causing more drama. On the street he demands Max turn out his pockets, convinced he's stolen his wallet... but before he can find it, David storms over and demands some answers.

Also, Ed and Aggie are fuming that Grace has got them over a barrel, but desperate to see little Glory again, will they give in to Grace's demands?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8.30pm.