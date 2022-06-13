Coronation Street spoilers: Will Audrey Roberts survive her freak accident?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 24th June 2022 on ITV.
Audrey Roberts’ life hangs in the balance in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Audrey Roberts lies motionless in the barber’s having been there all night. A passing Brian and Elaine hear a weak cry coming from inside and as Brian hurries off to fetch help, Stephen Reid emerges from a taxi.
Breaking down the door, Stephen’s shocked to find his mum barely conscious.
Meanwhile, the Platts have called a family meeting to discuss Audrey’s drink problem with Peter. As they debate Peter’s advice, Brian dashes in with the news that an ambulance is outside for Audrey, who’s in a bad way.
Stephen's furious with the family for failing to notice that Audrey was missing all night. As he leaves for the hospital in the ambulance with Audrey, Gail’s sick with guilt and worry…
Maria meets with a team leader from the refuse workers’ depot, and offers to propose a pay rise, on account of the extra workload caused by the new recycling bins. Will it be enough to get the binmen back on the job?
Aggie confides in Tim that she and Ed have had a stupid row but late for a lunch date with Sally, he doesn’t have time to listen. Sally and Tim pretend to be on a first date but Tim’s distracted to hear Ed telling Ronnie and Debbie about his row with Aggie. Fed up of being ignored, Sally heads home, is it over between these two?
Ken and Simon are concerned when Peter resolves to get Thorne to confess to malpractice. Meeting Thorne, he demands a full confession and apology. But Thorne susses his game and forces Peter to produce his phone which is recording their conversation. Is Peter now in danger?
Elsewhere, Eileen despairs as George continues to ignore Frank. Having got the lowdown from his mum, Todd tells George they need to expose Frank for the bully that he is.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
