Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Metcalfe discovers Stu’s dark secret!

Yasmeen Metcalfe is disgusted to learn about Stu’s criminal past in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stu’s mortified to see that he’s front and centre of the Gazette article. Later, he’s horrified to see his ex-wife, Lucy at Speed Daal. Lucy orders Stu to stay away from Bridget and drops a bombshell secret from Stu’s past — but what has she revealed?

As Lucy strides out, Stu protests his innocence but Yasmeen orders him out of the restaurant. Later, Yasmeen Metcalfe catches up with Lucy in Victoria Garden, what will Lucy tell her about Stu’s past?

George arrives at the undertakers for Mr Pugh’s funeral and reveals that he has taken Eileen’s strong painkillers to ease his toothache but Todd realises he’s as high as a kite and shoves George into one of the funeral cars.

As Mrs Pugh gives Todd the third degree, George’s sister, Glenda arrives and clocking George asleep in the back of the funeral car, quickly takes charge of the proceedings. As Glenda, Todd and Sean celebrate how well the funeral went, George arrives. He’s thrilled to see his sister and introduces Glenda to Eileen.

George sister arrives on the cobbles. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel spends the night at the Rovers, but wakes up at 3.00am and is taken aback to come face to face with Leo, suited and booted. Daniel tells Daisy about how it’s obvious Leo’s hiding something from Jenny.

Having found out from Paul that it’s Leo’s last day in his job, Daniel shares the information with Daisy. She then tells Jenny about Leo’s suspicious behaviour and over dinner in the bistro, Leo reveals all. What has he been hiding?

Daisy has news for Jenny... (Image credit: ITV)

In the street, Nick tells Ryan he’s got 24 hours to return the cash or he’ll make sure the police throw the book at him. But Debbie has a plan. Ryan assures Debbie that he told the police that he was coerced into the robbery by some dodgy blokes who threatened to kill him.

In Victoria Garden, Aggie hands Tim a book about death and urges him to read it. Sally’s proud that he’s tackling his problems head on but he fails to mention that it was Aggie’s suggestion.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.