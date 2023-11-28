Doctors spoilers: Adam Rickitt guest stars!
Airs Wednesday 6 December 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Adam Rickitt, who previously had long-running roles on Coronation Street, Shortland Street and Hollyoaks, returns to soapland with a guest appearance on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Adam guest stars as University lecturer, Michael Harvey.
Michael becomes alarmed when he sees a gun-wielding "assassin" running around on the Campus grounds!
He becomes paranoid that someone is after him...
But Michael is unaware that students Josie Canning (Freya Cooper), her housemate Tom Cole (Euan Munro) and their friends are competing in an "assassins" competition.
The students are trying to shoot one another with harmless "bullets" and eliminate their rivals!
The last student standing gets to compete in a national competition.
But DISASTER strikes when some scaffolding collapses, injuring both Josie and Michael...
Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is soon on the scene to attend to the injured.
With some assistance from a MYSTERY passer-by, Harry Drake (Joel Phillimore, who appears in the new George Clooney directed film, The Boys In The Boat).
Jimmi realises there is something going on with Michael, who is in a frantic state.
Jimmi is determined to help the Russian studies lecturer with his stress and paranoia.
Jimmi thinks some counselling could help Michael with the insomnia that he has been suffering with.
But will Michael accept going with Jimmi's guidance?
Meanwhile, what will happen with the assassins competition after the dramatic turn of events?
Will the students still fight to the finish?
WHO will be the winner?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.