Doctors spoilers: Adam Rickitt guest stars!

Adam Rickitt, who previously had long-running roles on Coronation Street, Shortland Street and Hollyoaks, returns to soapland with a guest appearance on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Adam guest stars as University lecturer, Michael Harvey.



Michael becomes alarmed when he sees a gun-wielding "assassin" running around on the Campus grounds!



He becomes paranoid that someone is after him...



But Michael is unaware that students Josie Canning (Freya Cooper), her housemate Tom Cole (Euan Munro) and their friends are competing in an "assassins" competition.



The students are trying to shoot one another with harmless "bullets" and eliminate their rivals!



The last student standing gets to compete in a national competition.



But DISASTER strikes when some scaffolding collapses, injuring both Josie and Michael...

Jimmi is on the scene after some scaffolding collapses on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Michael (played by Adam Rickitt) confronts player Banshee on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is soon on the scene to attend to the injured.



With some assistance from a MYSTERY passer-by, Harry Drake (Joel Phillimore, who appears in the new George Clooney directed film, The Boys In The Boat).



Jimmi realises there is something going on with Michael, who is in a frantic state.



Jimmi is determined to help the Russian studies lecturer with his stress and paranoia.



Jimmi thinks some counselling could help Michael with the insomnia that he has been suffering with.



But will Michael accept going with Jimmi's guidance?



Meanwhile, what will happen with the assassins competition after the dramatic turn of events?



Will the students still fight to the finish?



WHO will be the winner?

Tom is out to win the assassins competition on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Mystery man Harry helps Jimmi after an accident on Campus on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer