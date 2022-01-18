'Doctors' spoilers: Al Haskey hosts a roleplaying game!

Al Haskey runs a roleplaying game on his day off... which leads to some surprising truths being revealed on Doctors...

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) has a story to tell on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On his day off, Al visits the Mill to tell his work colleague, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) about a roleplay game he just ran.



Al explains that the aim of the roleplay game was to provide mental health benefits to the players, by allowing them to try being braver or more confident than they normally are in their everyday lives.



But when Jimmi discovers that the three roleplayers were all struggling with various mental health issues, he does not approve of Al's attempt to play at being a counsellor.



However, Al stands by the success of the game even if it didn't quite go according to plan...

Jimmi does not approve when he hears about Al's roleplaying game on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

The episode goes into flashback, as Al meets his players for the first time.



Each of them will pretend to make their way through a magical labyrinth.



Marcus West (comedian Ben Rufus Green) is an amdram fan who keeps bursting into song.



Hayley Wilson (Hannah Raynor) arrives next, but isn't quite sure what she's doing there.



The final player is Colin Haverhill (Deven Modha), a deeply serious roleplaying game megafan.

Game player Marcus likes a good sing-song on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Hayley arrives and makes a SHOCK confession on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Will Colin take the game too seriously on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

The game gets off to an OMINOUS start after Hayley declares she wants to take on the magical quest, because she made a promise to someone she killed...



Teamwork seems to go out the window, as Colin and Hayley clash over which direction to go in a cave.



But while the pair are bickering, Marcus receives a text message with some SHOCK real-life news that causes him to flee from the room!



As the group, including team leader Al, start to struggle with some of their own personal demons, will the roleplaying game do more harm than good?



Will Al's roleplaying game be a disaster on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.