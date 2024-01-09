Doctors spoilers: Kirsty has a First Aid course DISASTER!
Airs Monday 15 January 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) attends an advanced First Aid training course on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But things don't get off to a very good start when the instructor, Shereen Barton (Laura-Kate Gordon), is late and Kirsty has to take charge in the meantime.
When Shereen does eventually arrive, she clearly doesn't know what she is doing and gives the course participants all kinds of INCORRECT information!
Kirsty tries to correct Shereen's mistakes and gets kicked out the class for being a know-it-all!
But Kirsty's not about to stand back and let clueless Shereen continue to cause chaos.
However, will Kirsty's attempt to help sort the problem end up backfiring on her?
Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) agrees to meet Ed Jordan (David Bark Jones) for lunch.
She is surprised when he apologises for his previous angry outburst.
Is it possible Nina and Ed can put their past differences aside and agree to a fresh start?
Nina still intends to go ahead with her complaint against the gynaecological services team at St Phil's Hospital.
But will Ed be prepared to listen when Nina goes into detail about the women who have had terrible experiences when visiting the department he is responsible for running?
Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) sees patient, Clare Turner (Amanda Ryan).
Clare is surprised how much her chronic pain has improved since her last appointment.
She's convinced a change in medication must be working its magic on her.
However, Clare is in for a surprise when her daughter, Jade (Katie Eldred), later reveals the unexpected REAL reason behind her mum's recovery...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.