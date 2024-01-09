Doctors spoilers: Kirsty has a First Aid course DISASTER!

Will Kirsty get the blame when a First Aid training course doesn't go as planned on Doctors?

Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) attends an advanced First Aid training course on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But things don't get off to a very good start when the instructor, Shereen Barton (Laura-Kate Gordon), is late and Kirsty has to take charge in the meantime.



When Shereen does eventually arrive, she clearly doesn't know what she is doing and gives the course participants all kinds of INCORRECT information!



Kirsty tries to correct Shereen's mistakes and gets kicked out the class for being a know-it-all!



But Kirsty's not about to stand back and let clueless Shereen continue to cause chaos.



However, will Kirsty's attempt to help sort the problem end up backfiring on her?

Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) agrees to meet Ed Jordan (David Bark Jones) for lunch.



She is surprised when he apologises for his previous angry outburst.



Is it possible Nina and Ed can put their past differences aside and agree to a fresh start?



Nina still intends to go ahead with her complaint against the gynaecological services team at St Phil's Hospital.



But will Ed be prepared to listen when Nina goes into detail about the women who have had terrible experiences when visiting the department he is responsible for running?

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) sees patient, Clare Turner (Amanda Ryan).



Clare is surprised how much her chronic pain has improved since her last appointment.



She's convinced a change in medication must be working its magic on her.



However, Clare is in for a surprise when her daughter, Jade (Katie Eldred), later reveals the unexpected REAL reason behind her mum's recovery...

