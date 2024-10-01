Doctors spoilers: Luca and Graham CLASH again...
Airs Monday 7 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) is not looking forward to working with new boss, Graham Elton (Alex Avery), during the homeless clinic on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But nurse Luca is still determined to be there for their patients and help the homeless community.
Despite the ongoing tension between him and Graham, Luca focuses on the first patient of the day, Alice Benton (Alice Mann).
Alice is suffering with bad cramps and Luca suspects she could be pregnant!
Alice agrees to take a pregnancy test but is afraid of what the result will reveal...
Meanwhile, Riley Devlin (Bart Lambert), has been sleeping rough in a tent in the local churchyard.
Riley has trench foot and is in need of somewhere to stay since his tent was vandalised.
But by WHO?
Unfortunately, the homeless clinic isn't a hit with everyone...
Jed Caulder (Kieran Jae) starts kicking-off in Reception when he discovers the clinic is only for the homeless community.
Jed suddenly grabs Riley's guitar and threatens to get VIOLENT...
There's a plumbing emergency at the shared accommodation where Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) lives.
Scarlett starts hitting a troublesome kitchen tap with a pan!
But the noise interrupts neighbour Holly Lewin's (Jessica Chisnall) latest LIVE stream!
When Holly comes to investigate the disturbance, she's amused to see Scarlett attempting a DIY repair job.
Holly turns the webcam on an embarrassed Scarlett and the ladies end-up asking the LIVE audience for plumbing tips on how to fix the tap!
Will the plumbing themed broadcast be an unexpected success with the audience?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
