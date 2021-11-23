'Doctors' spoilers: Surgery SCANDAL for Daniel Granger...

Sugery boss, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is feeling the heat at The Mill as the fallout involving surgery nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) gets worse on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Daniel starts the day with an earful from fellow surgery partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) for not keeping her informed about the situation with Luca.



Daniel and business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) try to keep control of the situation by trying to talk to Luca about how he wants to handle things.



But he is not in the mood to talk following the unexpected online posting that has now made him talk of the town.



Luca just wants to get on with business as usual and treat patients.



But unfortunately, word has got out, and now patients are cancelling their appointments as they don't want to be treated by Luca...



Daniel and Bear believe that Luca needs to combat all the disinformation going around by posting some online videos of his own.



But Luca is sick of having his privacy invaded and drops a SHOCK bombshell on colleague, Emma Reid (Dido Miles)... the only solution is for him to leave The Mill!

Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) has run out of ideas on how to get the attention of her husband, Rob (Chris Walker).



She went on a fake date with actor, Victor Oliver (Graham Seed) in an attempt to make Rob jealous.



But policeman Rob was hardly concerned and more bothered about doing DIY around the Hollins house!



However, it turns out that Victor wasn't entirely acting during his "date" with Karen... he actually has REAL feelings for her!



Karen is left reeling when Victor drops the SHOCK bombshell that he wants Karen to leave her miserable marriage to be with him!



Say, what?!

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) tries to ease the tension of the ongoing situation at The Mill by asking for Luca's assistance in the minor surgery unit.



Mo Pemberton (Debra Baker) is due to see Sid to have a mole removed.



But when Luca enters the room to assist Sid, she freaks out and refuses to let Luca treat her!



After Mo storms outside the surgery, Sid attempts to talk her back inside.



Will Mo calm down and change her mind?



Or is she just the latest patient who refuses to be in the same room as Luca?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.