Doctors spoilers: There's a NEW boss at The Mill!
Airs Thursday 16 February 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Dr Nina Bulsara (played by ex-Coronation Street star Wendi Peters) was last seen trapped with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) during the EXPLOSION at the medical conference on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But little do the staff at The Mill realise, they are about to start seeing a LOT more of Nina...
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Nina makes a visit to The Mill and regales the surgery staff with her experience during the explosion.
However, Nina also happens to be at the surgery on business and has a BIG announcement to make...
She's the NEW business partner that bosses Zara and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) have decided to bring in.
She's the new boss!
Of course, this is the first anyone has heard about Nina being hired.
Will she get a warm welcome?
Or have Zara and Daniel got some explaining to do?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), recently waved their son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), off on a new life with the army.
However, they're in for a surprise when Ollie unexpectedly returns home!
WHY is Ollie back from the army?
Has he QUIT?
Will the truth be revealed during a family lunch?
And should Kirsty and Rich come clean to Ollie about the status of their marriage?
Romance could be on the cards for Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) when an old work colleague, Sam Worrall (Bill Jones, recently seen on the BBC series, Sherwood), asks her out.
Scarlett agrees to go for a drink with Sam.
But little does she know, the lad is receiving dating advice from a ''seduction guru'', Pete Farnsworth (Darren Jeffries, who played Sam 'OB' O'Brien on Hollyoaks).
Will Pete's so-called expert advice spell disaster for Sam and Scarlett's first date?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
