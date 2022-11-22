Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman BREAKS THE RULES!

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) is determined to find a way to help Hailey Dodds (Caoimhe Farren) and her daughter, Grace, on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Grace suffers from acute asthma and is missing out on a regular life of going to school and making friends.



Hailey is frustrated that there is an available drug that could help improve Grace's quality of life.



But so far, the NHS will not prescribe the medication to them.



On the first episode of a DOUBLE-BILL of the BBC daytime drama, surgery receptionist Valerie takes matters into her own hands to help...



She fakes a fire alarm at the Campus Surgery.



After everyone has been evacuated from the building and the coast is clear, Valerie sneaks into Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) office and writes out a prescription for Hailey and Grace!



Valerie takes the prescription to the pharmacy, where she manages to get her hands on the medication.



But once Valerie has handed over the medication to excited mum Hailey, she starts to realise the seriousness of what she has done.



If Valerie gets found-out, she is gonna be in BIG trouble...

Will Scarlett be found guilty of breaking the ultrasound machine on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is working in the Minor Surgery Unit, where he shows Princess Buchanan (Laura White) how to do an unusual procedure.



While tidying up in the room afterwards, Princess becomes suspicious when she finds surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) missing ID on the floor.



But wait, didn't Scarlett deny being anywhere near the MSU before the brand new ultrasound machine was found broken?



Princess enjoys twisting the knife and soon has guilty Scarlett panicked.



Princess takes her suspicions about Scarlett being the culprit who broke the ultrasound machine straight to bosslady, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh)



When Scarlett is called into Zara's office with Princess, will she manage to talk her way out of trouble?



Bear is the host of a Conflict Resolution course on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) runs a Conflict Resolution course.



But business manager Bear finds he has to practice what he preaches, when he discovers there is a whole lot of drama going on between three of the course participants...



Iain McDonagh (Paul Courtenay Hyu) flirts with work colleague, Janette Draper (Flaminia Cinque), who doesn't seem too happy about the situation.



Janette is surprised when co-worker, Dani Pugsley (Lauren Soley), joins them as she thought Iain had already given her notice.



But both Iain and Janette are thrown when Dani makes an accusation against them and threatens to report them to HR!

Can Bear help resolve a conflict between three co-workers on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

