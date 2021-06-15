'Doctors' spoilers: Valerie Pitman in Wonderland!

Things take a wacky turn for Valerie Pitman when she finds herself in a magical place called Wonderland on Doctors. Just WHAT is going on?!

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) has QUIT her job and hit the road in search of adventure on Doctors! (BBC One, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Unfortunately, Valerie's motorhome breaks down out in the countryside and she passes a sign - 'Welcome to Wonderland'.



It's not long before she meets some of the locals including Paul Brooks (Ben Moor) and his sister, Hattie (Harriet Thorpe, who played magazine employee Fleur in Absolutely Fabulous), and also, Masie Oliver (played by Helen Lederer, who was Fleur's equally lazy work colleague, Catriona on Absolutely Fabulous).



The setting is truly beautiful and Valerie wonders if Wonderland would be a good place to scatter the ashes of her late cat, Geoffrey.

Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous) guest stars as cold lake swimmer Hattie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

There's an Absolutely Fabulous reunion with Helen Lederer guest starring on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

But things start to take a bonkers turn when Valerie wakes-up to find Hattie now looks like The Mad Hatter from Alice In Wonderland! Meanwhile, Maisie has turned into The Dormouse.



Geoffrey is ALIVE and now looking strangely like grumpy GP Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), and mixing cocktails! What on earth is going on?



Things get even weirder when Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) from the surgery appears as a marching band! Is it all a dream?



Or has Valerie somehow crossed over into a parallel universe away from Letherbridge? ALL will be revealed!



What on earth is happening on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

