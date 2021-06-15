'Doctors' spoilers: Valerie Pitman in Wonderland!
Airs Wednesday 23 June 2021 at 1.45pm on BBC One.
Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) has QUIT her job and hit the road in search of adventure on Doctors! (BBC One, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Unfortunately, Valerie's motorhome breaks down out in the countryside and she passes a sign - 'Welcome to Wonderland'.
It's not long before she meets some of the locals including Paul Brooks (Ben Moor) and his sister, Hattie (Harriet Thorpe, who played magazine employee Fleur in Absolutely Fabulous), and also, Masie Oliver (played by Helen Lederer, who was Fleur's equally lazy work colleague, Catriona on Absolutely Fabulous).
The setting is truly beautiful and Valerie wonders if Wonderland would be a good place to scatter the ashes of her late cat, Geoffrey.
But things start to take a bonkers turn when Valerie wakes-up to find Hattie now looks like The Mad Hatter from Alice In Wonderland! Meanwhile, Maisie has turned into The Dormouse.
Geoffrey is ALIVE and now looking strangely like grumpy GP Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), and mixing cocktails! What on earth is going on?
Things get even weirder when Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) from the surgery appears as a marching band! Is it all a dream?
Or has Valerie somehow crossed over into a parallel universe away from Letherbridge? ALL will be revealed!
Doctors continues this Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One
Doctors cast
- Al Haskey - Ian Midlane
- Ayesha Lee - Laura Rollins
- Daniel Granger - Matthew Chambers
- Emma Reid - Dido Miles
- Heston Carter - Owen Brenman
- Jimmi Clay - Adrian Lewis Morgan
- Karen Hollins - Jan Pearson
- Rob Hollins - Chris Walker
- Ruhma Hanif - Bharti Patel
- Sid Vere - Ashley Rice
- Valerie Pitman - Sarah Moyle
- Zara Carmichael - Elisabeth Dermot Walsh
- Carley Stenson - Harriet Shelton
- Bear Sylvester - Dex Lee
- Luca McIntyre - Ross McLaren
