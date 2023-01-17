Doctors spoilers: WHY is Ruhma Carter worried about Kirsty?
Airs Thursday 26 January 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) is afraid for Kirsty Millar's (Kiruna Stamell) safety on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Kirsty confides in midwife Ruhma that she and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), are separating.
But the trouble is, Rich doesn't seem to have got the message.
He was supposed to be going to stay with a mate but somehow he's still living under the same roof as Kirsty.
Rich tries to ask Kirsty out to the cinema but she refuses.
Ruhma is alarmed when she notices a bruise on Kirsty's arm and jumps to the conclusion that Kirsty and Rich's troubled marriage may have taken an abusive turn...
Is Ruhma right?
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is not happy now that her secret is out.
After Scarlett's collapse at the Campus Surgery, everyone has been fussing around her.
When Scarlett returns to work, the receptionist is mortified when co-worker, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) offers to put her in touch with a financial advisor to try and ease her ongoing money troubles.
Scarlett is fed-up with everyone interfering and eventually breaks down in tears to Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson)...
Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) gets a surprise when an attractive woman, Sarah McKenna (Danielle Saunders), flirts with him at the surgery.
But little does he know, that Sarah has an ulterior motive in trying to impress business manager Bear...
WHAT exactly is she up to?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
