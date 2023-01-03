Doctors spoilers: Zara and Daniel are short staffed!
Airs Thursday 12 January 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Zara and Daniel (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh and Matthew Chambers) struggle to keep the surgery running on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
There's a staff shortage and practice bosses, Zara and Daniel, are overloaded with work.
Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), chases them for some written reports.
But Daniel is going to be busy seeing patients during evening surgery.
To make matters worse, a truck full of medical supplies arrives outside the surgery, needing attention.
Zara approaches new receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), asking if she can cover Reception during evening surgery.
But Kirsty has some dramas happening on the homefront involving her teenage son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), so she declines.
Regular receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is also unavailable, since she is secretly working at her part-time bar job.
With no other option, will Zara have to get behind the Reception desk herself?
Elsewhere, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with troubled mum, Becky Morley (Emma Rydal, from the TV series Stella and Playing The Field).
Becky is trying to come to terms with her teenage son, Scott (Adam Little), being accused of MURDER...
Becky is now suffering from insomnia after what has happened.
But WHAT were the circumstances that led to Scott's SHOCK ARREST?
As Becky continues to blame herself for what happened that fateful day, things take an alarming turn when Becky discovers her car has been vandalised outside the surgery...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens' magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What's On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
