EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon prepares to get married!

Alfie Moon suits up for his 'wedding'.

Alfie Moon prepares to walk down the aisle in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alfie Moon's 'wedding' preparations are underway — but will the ceremony be a success? Then again, it is Walford!

Meanwhile at the café, Eve Unwin tells a stressed Vinny Panesar about his mum Suki leaving for Mumbai.

Eve Unwin is eager to reunite the Panesar family before Suki Panesar leaves for Mumbai. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Sensing his relief, she asks him to encourage his siblings Ash and Kheerat to offer their support for Suki.

Trying to reunite the Panesar family before Suki leaves, Eve also encourages Kheerat to see her before she jets off.

Ravi Gulati overhears Stacey Slater talk about how Hope's birthday party is cancelled and suggests to host it at Walford East.

Vinny in the meantime, hears the shocking news that his dad, Nish will be leaving prison today.

Suki and Eve can't keep their hands off each other. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

When Eve follows Suki home, the pair can't resist each other and give into their feelings.

Elsehwere, Jack Branning tells Chelsea Fox that he can't give her any more money and when Denise Fox arrives, he comes up with the idea for Chelsea to rent the rooms in her house. However, Denise is irritated by their closeness.

Amy Mitchell and Denzel are still being mocked by Lily Slater and Nugget. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Amy Mitchell and Denzel are feeling pressured as their friends Lily Slater and Nugget continue to tease them about Denzel's gift and its meaning.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.