EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon prepares to get married!
Airs at 7:30pm on Wednesday 12 October 2022 on BBC One.
Alfie Moon prepares to walk down the aisle in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).
Alfie Moon's 'wedding' preparations are underway — but will the ceremony be a success? Then again, it is Walford!
Meanwhile at the café, Eve Unwin tells a stressed Vinny Panesar about his mum Suki leaving for Mumbai.
Sensing his relief, she asks him to encourage his siblings Ash and Kheerat to offer their support for Suki.
Trying to reunite the Panesar family before Suki leaves, Eve also encourages Kheerat to see her before she jets off.
Ravi Gulati overhears Stacey Slater talk about how Hope's birthday party is cancelled and suggests to host it at Walford East.
Vinny in the meantime, hears the shocking news that his dad, Nish will be leaving prison today.
When Eve follows Suki home, the pair can't resist each other and give into their feelings.
Elsehwere, Jack Branning tells Chelsea Fox that he can't give her any more money and when Denise Fox arrives, he comes up with the idea for Chelsea to rent the rooms in her house. However, Denise is irritated by their closeness.
Amy Mitchell and Denzel are feeling pressured as their friends Lily Slater and Nugget continue to tease them about Denzel's gift and its meaning.
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.
- Mick Carter - Danny Dyer
- Linda Carter - Kellie Bright
- Phil Mitchell - Steve McFadden
- Ben Mitchell - Max Bowden
- Honey Mitchell - Emma Barton
- Billy Mitchell - Perry Fenwick
- Jay Brown - Jamie Borthwick
- Lola Pearce - Danielle Harold
- Shirley Carter - Linda Henry
- Frankie Lewis - Rose Ayling-Ellis
- Sharon Watts - Letitia Dean
- Zack Hudson - James Farrar
- Martin Fowler - James Bye
- Stacey Slater - Lacey Turner
- Jean Slater - Gillian Wright
- Kat Slater - Jessie Wallace
- Sonia Fowler - Natalie Cassidy
- Terry Cant - Brian Conley
- Dotty Cotton - Millie Zero
- Whitney Dean - Shona McGarty
- Jack Branning - Scott Maslen
- Whitney Dean - Shona McGarty
- Ash Panesar - Gurlaine Kaur Garcha
- Suki Panesar - Balvinder Sopal
- Vinny Panesar - Shiv Jalota
- Kheerat Panesar - Jaz Deol
- Kathy Beale - Gillian Taylforth
- Bobby Beale - Clay Milner Russell
- Karen Taylor - Lorraine Stanley
- Mitch Baker - Roger Griffiths
- Bailey Baker - Kara-Leah Fernandes
- Bernie Taylor - Clare Norris
- Denise Fox - Diane Parish
- Kim Fox - Tameka Empson
- Chelsea Fox - Zaraah Abrahams
- Patrick Trueman - Rudolph Walker
- Callum Highway - Tony Clay
- Violet Highway - Gwen Taylor
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
