EastEnders spoilers: Amy Mitchell has a BIG secret!

Amy Branning is keeping something from her family.

Amy Mitchell stuns Sam Mitchell when she makes a discovery in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amy Mitchell didn't have the best of birthdays as she shut herself in her room all day.

Dad Jack Branning is determined to celebrate the day, however and he arranges a belated bash for the 14-year-old.

When Sam Mitchell finds out about Jack's plan, she is determined to get an invite to the dinner.

After missing out on yet another school event for her and Jack's son Ricky Mitchell, she's in his bad books. She figures if she can go along to Amy's birthday celebration she might be able to win Ricky round.

Jack's wife Denise Fox, however, isn't having any of it. Fed up with her hubby's flaky ex she tells her she's not welcome.

Sam is disturbed by what she's seen... (Image credit: BBC)

Amy is still struggling over the rumours going around school about her. Everyone thinks that Amy slept with Denzel Danes and she's being picked on.

After confronting Denzel and their friends Nugget Gulati and Lily Slater, Amy gets upset. Denzel tries to follow her to make things up to her but she doesn't want to speak to him.

Later that day, Sam pops over to the Branning household to give Amy a dress in a bid to convince her to invite her to the dinner. She lets herself in wtih her old set of keys and when she walks into Amy's bedroom she is stunned by what she finds...

Jack and the family wait for Amy in the Vic. Eventually she turns up with Sam, hoping that by inviting Sam to dinner she'll keep quiet about what she saw.

Sam, however, is really worried about Amy and she takes Jack aside to tell him what's going on. A betrayed Amy hears them talking.

But what is Sam telling Jack?

Alfie Moon plays a dangerous game with the boys. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon is looking after his and Kat Slater's boys while she's away on holiday. When she calls to check on them he insists that he's got everything under control.

Trying to find something to keep them busy, he challenges them to guess the code to Phil Mitchell's safe, which is in the Mitchells' living room.

It's not long before the boys work it out and they are jubilant as they open the safe. They're all gobsmacked to discover a huge pile of cash inside.

When Phil's sister Sam Mitchell turns up, Alfie hurriedly tells the boys to put the money back, before heading out to the cab office.

Although he's offered to take care of the cab company while Kat's away, he needs to go on a mission. After letting Tommy down on numerous occasions he's now promised him he'll buy him a particular video game.

Taking Mitch Baker's cab, Alfie heads out to the game shop, but he's delayed first by a breakdown and then when he has to drive Vi Highway to the bingo!

It's nearly closing time and Alfie realises he hasn't got long to get to the game shop. Determined to make it in time he starts on the journey.

But it seems he's going to be thwarted again, and this time he's in jeopardy when a masked gunman jumps into his cab!

Also, Finlay and Felix Baker convince Whitney Dean to let them throw a party, using the prospect of a single Zack Hudson as bait!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.