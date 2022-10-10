EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning learns shock news!

Jack Branning makes a worrying discovery about daughter Amy Mitchell in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jack Branning has had his concerns about daughter Amy Mitchell's growing friendship with newcomer Denzel Danes.

He horrified wife Denise Fox and Denzel's dad Howie Danes when he went completely overboard after finding that they were alone in a room together. Although Denzel and Amy had nothing to hide, as they were just getting ready for Nugget Gulati's birthday party, Jack didn't quite see it like that!

Amy and Denzel have already bunked off school to sped time together and agreed that they want to be boyfriend and girlfriend. No it seems that Amy is planning to make sure their relationship is cemented by sleeping with Denzel!

Jack tells Amy that he's going out for dinner that evening with Denise and it gives Amy an idea...

Meanwhile, Lily Slater is concerned after Amy confided in her what she was planning on doing with Denzel. When it's quite clear she's hiding something, her mum Stacey Slater forces her to spill the beans. Vowing that Jack needs to know right away, Stacey heads over to Walford East to find him.

Jack and Denise are in the middle of a meal when Stacey bursts in. Jack is stunned when Stacey reveals what Amy's getting up to with Denzel right now! Rushing out of the restaurant, he storms home and walks in on the teens locking lips.

Grabbing Denzel, a raging Jack slams him against the wall, while a stunned Amy screams at him...

Is Nish Panesar's life in danger? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Nish Panesar is trying to settle into Albert Square following his release from prison. But he's not managing to keep his kids on board with his reappearance in their lives, particularly son Kheerat Panesar who can barely be civil with him!

After arranging a family lunch, Nish is disappointed when only his youngest son Vinny Panesar turns up. Meanwhile, Kheerat confides in girlfriend Stacey Slater how tough things are between him and his dad, revealing he murdered a man who got to close to mum Suki Panesar.

Putting his family troubles aside, Nish instead decides to concentrate on business but he has another run in with Kheerat.

Alone, Nish coallpses on the floor...

Martin Fowler ropes Jay Mitchell into a double date! (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler gets a bit flirty with his delivery driver Jenny and Zack Hudson is amused to see the exchange. Wanting to help his mate out, Zack arranges a double date by suggesting he takes out Jenny's friend Amber.

When Sam Mitchell finds out that Zack's got a date she's consumed with jealousy. Without letting on how she's feeling, she arranges for Zack to do a shift at the club so he can't make it.

Desperate not to miss out, Martin convinces Jay Mitchell to be his wingman. Jay awkwardly agrees as he and Lola Pearce haven't told anyone yet that they're back together.

How will Lola feel when she discovers Jay's going out with another woman?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.