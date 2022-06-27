EastEnders spoilers: Avery Baker causes a stir in the Square!

Avery Baker makes a bad impression as he arrives in the Square.

Avery Baker gets off on the wrong foot with the Walford residents as he arrives in Albert Square in Monday's first episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm — see our TV Guide for full listings).

There's trouble in store when Avery makes his explosive entrance to the Square in his flash car, which immediately causes a stir with the market traders.

Avery doesn't get off on the best foot. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Wanting to build bridges with the residents and fix what he's done, Avery plans a gathering in The Vic and invites everyone along.

Meanwhile, it's Mitch Baker's birthday and he is less than interested in celebrating the occasion. However, Karen Taylor drags him to The Vic for a celebratory drink.

Mitch is stunned to see his estranged brother at The Vic. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

But the pair are stunned when they see Avery, Mitch's estranged big brother. How will the pair get along after years of not seeing each other?

Phil Mitchell seeks help from fellow prisoner Ravi. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell makes a lethal enemy with another prisoner, Craig, and turns to fellow inmate Ravi for a burner phone.

Ben Mitchell is torn when Phil calls and asks him for a favour, which leads him to tell all to mum Kathy Beale who is furious.

Phil then calls Kat Slater but as they talk, the phone line goes dead.

Back at the prison, Phil is embroiled in a huge fight with Craig, forcing the guards to intervene.

He later meets with DCI Keeble who warns him that he won't survive much longer in prison and gives him 48 hours to make a decision on her offer. What will he do?

In the meantime, it's the day of Denny's 16th birthday and Jada Lennox is puzzled when a package arrives for him.

Sharon Watts opens the parcel and is touched by what she finds. What could be in the package and who is it from?

Stacey Slater tests Kheerat Panesar — with bad consequences. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Elsewhere, Stacey Slater is worried that Kheerat Panesar is ashamed of her and after talking to Eve Unwin, Stacey tests him by kissing him in the café.

Seeing his mum Suki Panesar walk in, Kheerat pulls away, leaving Stacey devastated and believing he's embarrassed by her.

A fuming Stacey has had enough and ends their relationship. Will Kheerat be able to make amends? How will Suki react?

The second episode of EastEnders continues after this one on BBC Two at 8pm.