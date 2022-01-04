'EastEnders' spoilers: Ben Mitchell gets a surprise visitor!

Ben Mitchell is delighted when Pam Coker coems to visit in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell is in a bad place following the homophobic attack on him and Callum Highway. With thoughts of the attack that killed his previous boyfriend, Paul Coker running through is mind, he is withdrawn.

Husband Callum Highway is seriously worried when he can't get through to Ben, who is refusing to talk to him. Later, Ben has a wonderful surprise when Paul's nan Pam Coker turns up after finding out about the attack.

With Pam's kind words finally getting through to him, Ben breaks down on her and allows her to comfort him.

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell is impatiently waiting for his son to turn up to an important meeting with some clients. When Ben doesn't show, he is furious. Will he be able to cut his son some slack?

Dotty Cotton gets a reality check from Keegan Baker! (Image credit: BBC)

Dotty Cotton and Vinny Panesar see Karen Taylor and Keegan Baker in Walford East. Karen is feeling bad because she encouraged Vinny to go for it with Dotty, not knowing who he was talking about!

Later, Dotty gets a visit from Keegan, who has some harsh word for her. When Vinny invites her on another date he's devastated she she turns him down.

Vinny accuses Dotty of stringing him along but she reveals what Keegan said to her. Will Vinny take his anger out on Dotty's former lover?

Mick Carter collapses! (Image credit: BBC)

Mick Carter is feeling uncomfortable when his mates Mitch Baker and Rocky Cant suggest that now he's split from wife Linda Carter he should get back on the horse and get himself a date.

Rainie Highway overhears and is stunned to realise that the Carters are no longer a couple. Rainie follows Mick to confront him and is horrified when he collapses from a panic attack.

Is it all getting too much for him?

Meanwhile, Harvey Monroe is desperately worried about son Aaron Monroe after he reaveled he's moving to Manchester to take control of the racist gang's Northern operations.

In a desperate attempt to get him to stay, Harvey gives him money but it's no good and Aaron gives him a few hard truths.

Harvey is left upset by Aaron's words and matters are further complicated when Bobby Beale turns up. But not half as complicated by what happens next when the police burst in!

Are they going to arrest Aaron?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:30 pm.