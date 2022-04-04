EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell goes on the attack!

Ben Mitchell plays it cool with Sharon Watts after she catches him out.

Ben Mitchell loses his cool in a brutal attack in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell's anger starts to rise when he sees the guy, Steve, who was hurling homophobic abuse at him and Lewis the night before.

On a mission, he grabs Steve and drags him into the alley by the gym. Soon Ben is laying into Steve in a fury of punches. He only stops when Sharon Watts sees what's going on and intervenes.

When Callum Highway arrives wanting to know what happened to the bloodied and beaten man in the alleyway, Sharon covers for Ben. She claims that she found him unconscious.

Horrified by what Ben has done, Sharon confronts him. She tells him that he can't go around beating people up. But will she tell Callum the truth?

Jean Slater refuses to confess to Nancy Carter that she's a thief! (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater furiously denies taking Linda Carter's pink scarf when Nancy Carter spots her wearing one suspiciously identical to the one that's gone missing.

Puzzled by Jean's behaviour, Nancy tells Stacey Slater that Jean nicked something from her mum. A very worried Stacey is more determined than ever to get Jean to see the doctor and have her meds checked.

Knowing that Jean is point blank refusing to listen to her, she enlists Harvey Monroe's help.

Seeing that Stacey is talking sense, Harvey tricks Jean into agreeing, saying that if she goes to just the one appointment then it will get Stacey off their backs.

Bernie Taylor makes a worrying discovery at work. (Image credit: BBC)

Bernie Taylor has been struggling in the wake of having to give up baby Roland to parents Rainie and Stuart Highway. She's relieved to be back at work with Vinny Panesar as it will take her mind off things.

When she walks in, she's happy to see her old friend Molly but there's a shock in store. She finds out that the Panesars have changed the staff's contracts.

Fuming that they are being done over on the new terms, she leads a walkout with the other employees and poor Vinny is horrified! What will Suki Panesar say?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.