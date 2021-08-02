'EastEnders' spoilers: Ben Mitchell is keeping secrets from Callum Highway!

Ben Mitchell is confronted in the street by a loan shark who wants his money in Friday's EastEnders (see our TV Guide for full listings). Ben's husband Callum Highway and his nan Vi Highway see the commotion and Callum demands to know what's going on!

With money really tight, Ben confronts dad Phil Mitchell about his cash flow problems before Phil sets off to see daughter Louise Mitchell in France. He swallows his pride to ask Phil for help but with Phil still not happy with his son, he tells him Ben will have to sort himself out.

Vi, of course, is delighted by this latest piece of gossip and relishes telling Kathy Beale about the kerfuffle in the street. Kheerat is in the Albert and he overhears Vi telling Kathy that Ben is skint. Kheerat gets an idea...

Suki Panesar is surprised by Honey Mitchell's latest suggestion. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is still at odds with son Kheerat Panesar after he ran out of his brother Jags Panesar's funeral.

Honey Mitchell is still determined to be Suki's new best mate and keep her spirits up following her loss.

When she sees Suki is still struggling she tells her that she's booked her into a painting class at the community centre! Will it really be Suki's kind of thing?

Will Isaac Baptiste have a change of heart? (Image credit: BBC)

Isaac Baptiste is feeling miserable in the mental health unit as he continues his treatment following his schizophrenic episode.

Another patient has a heart-to-heart with Isaac, seeing he's lonely, and advises him not to shut out girlfriend Lola Pearce, as he's been refusing to let her visit him.

Meanwhile, Lola is in the cafe and she spots Bailey Baker and Amy Branning putting up mental health awareness posters. She is touched by their thoughtfulness for their teacher.

Mila Marwa and Iqra Ahmed are full of nerves as they await news from Mila's sister Kioni Marwa's social worker.

Mila is desperate to be given custody of her sister and get her out of foster care, but she's concerned that Iqra making a show of herself in front of the social worker may have ruined things.

Will she get the news she wants?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.