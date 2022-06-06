EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell loses it with Kathy!

Ben Mitchell demands to know where Lewis Butler has gone in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell waits in the Arches for Lewis Butler, after messaging him and asking him to meet. Crowbar in hand, he's ready to exact revenge for his rape.

In The Albert, Lewis is with Kathy Beale, who is in a bad way following Ben's refusal to report to the police that Lewis raped Ben. Unable to bear looking at him any longer, she tells the bar manager to sling his hook - he's fired!

A furious Lewis collects his things and leaves, but Ben is left waiting. When Lewis is a no show, he storms over to The Albert and is fuming when he finds out that Kathy's sent Lewis packing.

Demanding to know where Lewis lives, Ben is all set to track him down and give him a beating. When Kathy refuses to tell him, Ben is furious, accusing her of trying to protect his attacker.

Lewis Butler has a revelation for Peter Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Mitchell sees Ben arguing with Kathy and he steps in to calm things down, attempting to get through to Ben.

Meanwhile, Lewis is headed for the tube station and when he sees Peter Beale he gets revenge on Kathy and Ben for getting fired...

Peter is stunned when Lewis reveals that Ben was the mystery person who attacked him!

Dotty Cotton hands Sam Mitchell a package. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell's handling of the club in her new role of manager is not going down too well with Kat Slater and Sharon Watts!

When they find out that Dotty Cotton and Vinny Panesar have both been given the boot they are fuming.

Determined to get their own back on Sam, she later receives a package, hand delivered by Dotty Cotton.

But what have Kat and Sharon got in mind?

Also, Dana Monroe is feeling awkward working with her ex Bobby Beale and when Peter Beale helps her with a tricky customer they have a heart-to-heart...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.