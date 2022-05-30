EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell reveals rape trauma to mum Kathy

Ben Mitchell lets mum Kathy know the awful truth of his assault in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell has spent the night in the Arches following his breakdown over his rape by Lewis Butler. He's woken up in a panic by the sound of a hammering on the door.

Outside, Dave the new mechanic has turned up in a fury, wanting his wages, after being unceremoniously chucked out of the Arches by Ben the day before.

Jay Mitchell sees Dave causing a commotion and he pays Dave his money. Kheerat Panesar turns up and is alarmed to find Ben in a state. Kheerat suggests that Ben take some time off but will he listen to him?

Kheerat Panesar is worried when he finds Ben Mitchell in a bad way in The Arches. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Kathy Beale is in a dilemma over what she thinks is the one night stand Ben had with her bar manager Lewis Butler.

Wanting to smooth things over for her son, she tries to fire Lewis. He's furious with her announcement and threatens her with legal action, so Kathy's forced to give him a warning instead.

Kathy is shocked when Kheerat approaches her to say he's worried about Ben's state of mind. After Ben gets home, Kathy confronts him and demands to know why he's behaving like this.

Things soon get heated as they discuss Ben's troubled marriage to Callum Highway and Kathy accuses him of bringing it all on himself by cheating on Callum with Lewis.

Ben starts to lose the plot and suddenly the horrible truth dawn's on Kathy, a rape victim herself.

She realises that Lewis assaulted Ben...

Dana Monroe appears to get some bad news. (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Beale is back in Walford East but its clear he's struggling. Dana Monroe feels sorry for Peter and suggests that she get her old job back.

Peter knows it's a big ask as Dana finds it difficult to be around her ex Bobby Beale.

Later, Bobby finds Dana upset. Will she confess what's wrong?

Also, Rainie Highway is in a panic to learn that Vi Highway left her troubled hubby Stuart Highway with baby Roland.

Will she admit to Vi about Stuart's struggles with fatherhood?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.