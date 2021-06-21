'EastEnders' spoilers: Bernadette Taylor takes drastic action!

Bernadette Taylor makes a desperate plea to Tiffany Butcher Baker in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8.00 pm. Air date may change due to football. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Bernadette Taylor continues her desperate quest to lose enough weight to reassure Rainie Highway that she is healthy enough to be her surrogate. Despite the fact that she has been on a huge health kick, including going for runs and attending a weight loss class, she is concerned that she's running out of time.

Although Rainie would love to have Bernadette as her surrogate, she is worried that the doctor's opinion that Bernadette may not be able to support a pregnancy has left her in a huge dilemma.

Tiffany Butcher-Baker has reservations about giving Bernadette Taylor more pills. (Image credit: BBC)

Bernadette has a word with her best mate Tiffany Butcher-Baker, after buying some weight loss pills from her before. With the pounds still not shifting fast enough, she asks Tiff if she can get her some stronger ones.

Tiff is concerned that it might be risky to take anything stronger and, much to Bernadette's dismay, she refuses. Meanwhile, it seems that things may be progressing with Rainie and husband Stuart Highway's surrogacy plans quicker that Bernie anticipated...

Bernadette Taylor fears that she may miss her chance to be a surrogate. (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart's nan Vi Highway is concerned that Rainie is getting too caught up in her grief over losing all contact with her ex Max Branning's granddaughter Abi Branning. In a bid to boost Rainie and Stuart's morale, she suggests that they act on their surrogacy plans as soon as possible and make a decision over who to choose as a surrogate.

When Bernadette finds out that Rainie and Stuart are planning on making a decision tomorrow, it sends her into a panic. She finds Tiff and pleads with her friend to give her the pills she needs. Will Tiff relent, despite her fears?

Rocky Cant has been 'helping' out all around the Square since his arrival! (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cant has found the chance the help out the locals since tracking down his long-lost daughter Sonia Fowler to Albert Square. When he sees that estranged couple Iqra Ahmed and Mila Marwa are quite clearly miserable without each other, he hatches a plan to bring them back together!

Plotting to get them talking, Rocky takes both the girls' phones and gets them to meet in the Square. Will his plan work or will he end up driving them further apart?

Lola Pearce has made a huge effort to understand what boyfriend Isaac Baptiste is going through. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce has been doing her best to put her fears over boyfriend Isaac Baptiste's mental health to the back of her mind. But when she finds him very distracted, alarm bells start ringing. Isaac manages to convince Lola that he's fine, covering for why he wasn't keeping his attention on her.



Later, Isaac meets up with Lola for lunch and she's delighted when he tells her that he has a surprise for her. Taking her to his dad Patrick Trueman's shed in the allotments, Isaac reveals his big surprise. But what has he got in store for her...?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7pm. Air date may change due to Euro 2020 football. All of this week's episodes are available on iPlayer from Monday 28 June.